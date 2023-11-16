American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.06% of American Financial Group worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in American Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG opened at $110.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.43. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $144.62.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

