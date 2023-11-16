American Noble Gas (NYSE:AMNI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Noble Gas (NYSE:AMNI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

American Noble Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:AMNI opened at $0.02 on Thursday. American Noble Gas has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $529,540.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

American Noble Gas Company Profile

American Noble Gas, Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc in October 2021.

