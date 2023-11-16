American Noble Gas (NYSE:AMNI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Noble Gas (NYSE:AMNI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
American Noble Gas Stock Performance
NYSE:AMNI opened at $0.02 on Thursday. American Noble Gas has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $529,540.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.
American Noble Gas Company Profile
