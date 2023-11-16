Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $78,934.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 914,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,957.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $78,934.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 914,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,957.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 18,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $234,666.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,274,328.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,713 shares of company stock valued at $849,669 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.