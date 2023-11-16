Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Amkor Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amkor Technology to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

AMKR stock opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMKR

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,395,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $232,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at $919,395,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,013,100 shares of company stock worth $232,508,173 over the last three months. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 169.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.