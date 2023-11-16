Analysts Set Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) PT at $111.43

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.99.

In related news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

