Analysts Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target at $70.42

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.42.

LI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

LI stock opened at $40.53 on Thursday. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Li Auto by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

