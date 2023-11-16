Analysts Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Target Price at $35.00

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.60.
RAMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,513,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,203,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 626,372 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth $17,136,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 290.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 510,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at about $12,742,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
