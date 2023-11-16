Analysts Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Target Price at $93.25

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMC stock opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

