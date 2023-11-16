Anterix Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($2.72) Per Share (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Anterix in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford anticipates that the company will earn ($2.72) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Anterix’s current full-year earnings is ($2.04) per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anterix from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $32.08 on Thursday. Anterix has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $611.12 million, a PE ratio of 80.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Anterix by 421.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Anterix by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Anterix by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anterix during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

