Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 4,560 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at $33,590,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Friday, October 20th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $472,239.30.

On Friday, September 15th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $514,846.80.

On Monday, August 21st, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,548 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $469,723.80.

On Friday, August 18th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $449,070.70.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $187.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.85. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $215.77. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of -95.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.