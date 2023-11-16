Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 4,560 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at $33,590,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 20th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $472,239.30.
- On Friday, September 15th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $514,846.80.
- On Monday, August 21st, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,548 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $469,723.80.
- On Friday, August 18th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $449,070.70.
Atlassian Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $187.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.85. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $215.77. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of -95.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Atlassian
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Unlocking AI investment opportunities in healthcare
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- New Disney investor propels stock to ranks of best S&P gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.