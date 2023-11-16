Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

