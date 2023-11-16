Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) VP Sells $899,815.00 in Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

NYSE AIT opened at $163.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.14. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.94 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 136,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,872,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,329,000 after buying an additional 451,876 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,156,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

