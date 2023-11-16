Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,302 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.1 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $157.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.98 and a 200-day moving average of $138.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $157.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Get Our Latest Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.