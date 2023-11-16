Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Releases Earnings Results

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
