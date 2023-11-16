Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,739 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Arista Networks worth $54,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 20.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 270.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 124,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $213.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $218.36.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total transaction of $4,754,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,775,906.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,695.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total value of $4,754,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,775,906.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,264 shares of company stock valued at $31,208,692 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus increased their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

