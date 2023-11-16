Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $283.87 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $283.87 million and approximately $98.56 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00004348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 176,948,592 coins and its circulating supply is 176,949,362 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

