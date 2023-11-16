Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Gap Down to $7.55

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $7.36. Arko shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 60,734 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Arko from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Arko in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Arko Stock Performance

Arko Announces Dividend

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $857.39 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Arko’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Institutional Trading of Arko

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arko by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arko by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arko by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 163,790 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at $1,709,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arko by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Articles

