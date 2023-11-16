Arqit Quantum (ARQQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARQQ opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Arqit Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQQ. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the first quarter worth $28,153,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 314.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 374,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 283,755 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 1,228.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 314,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 291,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 293,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 689.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 199,217 shares during the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arqit Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARQQ

About Arqit Quantum

(Get Free Report)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.