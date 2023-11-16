AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,363,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,940,534 shares.The stock last traded at $3.69 and had previously closed at $4.00.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.61.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

About AST SpaceMobile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 19.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 120.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth $114,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 30.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 692,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 162,151 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 251,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

