AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,363,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,940,534 shares.The stock last traded at $3.69 and had previously closed at $4.00.
The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.61.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.
