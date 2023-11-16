Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 370 ($4.54) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.37) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

LON:ATYM opened at GBX 305 ($3.75) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £426.63 million, a PE ratio of 2,178.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.68. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 276 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 385 ($4.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 312.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 322.92.

In related news, insider Neil Gregson acquired 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 311 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £13,410.32 ($16,468.53). 30.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

