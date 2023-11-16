Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 370 ($4.54) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.37) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.
Atalaya Mining Stock Down 1.3 %
Insider Activity at Atalaya Mining
In related news, insider Neil Gregson acquired 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 311 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £13,410.32 ($16,468.53). 30.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
