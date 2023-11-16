Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Insider Gene Liu Sells 185 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $34,219.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,622,324.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Gene Liu sold 276 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $50,880.60.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.78. The company had a trading volume of 82,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.57 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.85. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $215.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,297 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.19.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

