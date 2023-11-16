Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on December 26th

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years.

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Down 0.4 %

AUBN stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

Institutional Trading of Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 24.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 19.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

