Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Up 10.4%

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) were up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 765,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,190,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “inline” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,242.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,560. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 1,460.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,609,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,019 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 108,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

