AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Sells $141,900.00 in Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Joel Wilhite sold 15,000 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $141,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 344,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,448.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joel Wilhite also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AvidXchange alerts:

On Tuesday, August 15th, Joel Wilhite sold 12,880 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $129,959.20.

AvidXchange Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in AvidXchange by 33.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AvidXchange by 14.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in AvidXchange by 84.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 552,536 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVDX

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.