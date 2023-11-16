Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Director Sells $148,850.00 in Stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $33.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

