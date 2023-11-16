Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) VP Anthony Massey Sells 17,915 Shares

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AXTA opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

