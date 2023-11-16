Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 35,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,003,802 shares in the company, valued at $50,071,708.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

On Friday, November 10th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 60,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $478,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 45,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $358,200.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $200,250.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 35,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $271,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 60,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $423,000.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 110,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $783,200.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $25,950.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $52,400.00.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a market cap of $115.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.50. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $10.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 147.61% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. Analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 30.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Travelzoo by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 69,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 56,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

