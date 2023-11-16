B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Andrew Moore Sells 61,609 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,253,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,398.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
B. Riley Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ:RILY opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.92. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.
B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -156.86%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.
About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.
