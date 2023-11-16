B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Andrew Moore Sells 61,609 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,253,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,398.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.92. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -156.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RILY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51,501.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 703,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after buying an additional 702,473 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 455.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,953,000 after buying an additional 479,077 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after buying an additional 455,335 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 619,372.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 272,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after buying an additional 272,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,836,000. Institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RILY

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.