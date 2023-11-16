B. Riley Weighs in on Oaktree Specialty Lending Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report released on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

OCSL opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $101.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.44%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

