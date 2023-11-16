Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. Buys 50,000 Shares

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 632,711 shares in the company, valued at $727,617.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of BW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,322. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $144.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. The business had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

