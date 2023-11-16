Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 4,000 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $81.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $101.11. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.71.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. WEC Energy Group's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Several research firms have commented on WEC. Barclays cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

