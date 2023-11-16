Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 4,300 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 159.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $442,408,000 after purchasing an additional 195,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,436,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $94.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.37%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,699 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,301. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.88.

View Our Latest Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.