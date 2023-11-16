Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 52,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $25.22.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.