Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 854.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.3 %

KEY opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KEY

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.