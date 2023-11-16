Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,726.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.89. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

