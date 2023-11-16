Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Freshpet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Freshpet by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Freshpet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Freshpet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter valued at $7,623,000.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $69.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.13. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.85.

In other Freshpet news, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,851.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

