Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after buying an additional 118,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TRI opened at $133.40 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $110.27 and a 12-month high of $138.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.79.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. CIBC cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.21.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

