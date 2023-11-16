Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 11,600 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $150.33 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $159.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

