Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,800 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,902,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,108,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $498,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $408,929,000 after buying an additional 174,384 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $264.79 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $283.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

