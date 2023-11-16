Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 484 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 87.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,959 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $204.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $210.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of -498.27, a PEG ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

