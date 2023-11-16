Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 890 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,535,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,304 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,474,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,273 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,039,000 after purchasing an additional 99,673 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,520,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,638,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $33.60 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

