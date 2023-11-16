Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chewy were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 133,340.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,760,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,762 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,887,000 after purchasing an additional 952,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,149,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,960,000 after purchasing an additional 338,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Chewy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,287,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,492,000 after purchasing an additional 321,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.48.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $21.14 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 192.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

