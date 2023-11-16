Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 429,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,422,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $3,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $83,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,166,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $83,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,166,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $191,445.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,558.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,079 shares of company stock worth $991,165. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $28.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair cut shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

