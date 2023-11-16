Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.71

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.71 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 474.10 ($5.82), with a volume of 1562950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 472.80 ($5.81).
BDEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 552 ($6.78) to GBX 495 ($6.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.65) to GBX 464 ($5.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 481.75 ($5.92).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a GBX 23.50 ($0.29) dividend. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $10.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is presently 6,415.09%.
In related news, insider Mike Scott purchased 10,550 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.82) per share, for a total transaction of £50,007 ($61,411.03). In other news, insider Mike Scott acquired 10,550 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 474 ($5.82) per share, for a total transaction of £50,007 ($61,411.03). Also, insider Caroline Silver bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 397 ($4.88) per share, for a total transaction of £39,700 ($48,753.53). 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
