Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1-5% yr/yr to ~$2.74-2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.90-$3.10 EPS.

BBWI stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.84. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised Bath & Body Works from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

