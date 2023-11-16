Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2023

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1-5% yr/yr to ~$2.74-2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.90-$3.10 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.84. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised Bath & Body Works from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBWI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.