Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) SVP Purchases $100,021.50 in Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) SVP Leah Tate bought 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Belden Stock Performance

NYSE BDC opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.25. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Belden by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Belden by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter worth $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Belden by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at about $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BDC. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Fox Advisors cut Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Belden in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Belden

About Belden

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.