Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Belite Bio Trading Down 2.3 %

BLTE stock opened at $37.02 on Thursday. Belite Bio has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLTE. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLTE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

