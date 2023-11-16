Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Belite Bio Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. Belite Bio has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $40.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLTE. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Belite Bio by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

