Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BENPG) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.37

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BENPG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, November 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 1.373 per share on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

