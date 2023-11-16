Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 5,877 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 27,543 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average is $81.15. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

